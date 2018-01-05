In this article







































Laura Flessel

Born: 6th November, 1971.



French fencer Laura Flessel wields her fencing foil like no other, having won two gold medals at the 1996 Atlanta Games, a silver medal in Athens eight years later, and bronze medals in 2000 and 2004. She's still France's top female fencing champion and one of the world's finest.



Her impressive career was tainted with controversy in 2002, when she was suspended for three months after testing positive for a controlled substance in a doping test.



But she didn't let this hiccup stand in her way and has continued on the path to sporting greatness. She qualified for the 2012 London games earlier this year, and she's definitely one to watch!

Photo : Laura Flessel at the Athens Olympic Games in 2004 ©SIPA

