>
>
Female Olympic Champions: Sportswomen who made history
  
Laura Flessel
In this article

Laura Flessel


Born: 6th November, 1971.

French fencer Laura Flessel wields her fencing foil like no other, having won two gold medals at the 1996 Atlanta Games, a silver medal in Athens eight years later, and bronze medals in 2000 and 2004. She's still France's top female fencing champion and one of the world's finest.

Her impressive career was tainted with controversy in 2002, when she was suspended for three months after testing positive for a controlled substance in a doping test.  

But she didn't let this hiccup stand in her way and has continued on the path to sporting greatness.  She qualified for the 2012 London games earlier this year, and she's definitely one to watch!

Photo : Laura Flessel at the Athens Olympic Games in 2004 ©SIPA

 
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         