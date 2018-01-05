In this article







































Steffi Graf

Born: 14th June, 1969.



You've no doubt heard of Steffi Graf: the German star is one of the top tennis champions in the world.



She broke all records when she kept her Number One ranking for an astonishing 378 weeks, and she's won a whopping 22 Grand Slam titles. Impressive stuff!



As for her Olympic credentials, she won gold in 1988 at Seoul in the women's singles, and bronze in the doubles. Her last Olympic appearance was at the 1992 Barcelona Games, where she won the silver medal for her singles performance.



Photo : Steffi Graf at Wimbledon

©Juergen Hasenkopf/Rex/SIPA





