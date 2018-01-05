>
>
Female Olympic Champions: Sportswomen who made history
  
Florence Griffith-Joyner
In this article

Florence Griffith-Joyner


Born: 21st December, 1959.

Florence Griffith-Joyner was an American athlete who won two silver Olympic medals, in 1984 and 1988.

In the latter event in Seoul, she also took home three gold medals for her performances in the 100 metre, 200 metre, and relay races. In face of her impressive physicality that year, she was accused of doping several times - but never tested positive.

Sadly, Florence died ten years later of a heart attack following an epileptic crisis.


Photo : Florence Griffith-Joyner © SIPA

 
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         