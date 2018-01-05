Florence Griffith-Joyner

Born: 21st December, 1959.



Florence Griffith-Joyner was an American athlete who won two silver Olympic medals, in 1984 and 1988.



In the latter event in Seoul, she also took home three gold medals for her performances in the 100 metre, 200 metre, and relay races. In face of her impressive physicality that year, she was accused of doping several times - but never tested positive.



Sadly, Florence died ten years later of a heart attack following an epileptic crisis.

