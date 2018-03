In this article







































Valentina Vezzali

Born: 14th February, 1974.



Italian fencer Valentina Vezzali is probably one of the top female Olympic champions in her discipline.



The five-time gold medalist came first place in the Games in 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008, and has a host of other titles.



Her achievements led to her being named a member of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Italy in 2000. Now that's what we call a high achiever!



Photo : Valentina Vezzali at the Sydney Olympic Games.

©SIPA