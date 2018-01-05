>
Female Olympic Champions: Sportswomen who made history
  
Kelly Holmes
Kelly Holmes


Born: 19th April, 1970.

She's a homegrown favourite!

The 42-year-old British track star Kelly Holmes specialises in the 800 metres and 1500 metres and has won three Olympic medals.

She brought home the bronze from the Sydney Games in 2000, and won two golds at Athens in 2004.  

Kelly's career has always been a bit different to that of other athletes: after starting training at the age of 12, she joined the British Army when she was 18. She managed to lead her athletic career parallel to her military career - now that's what we call multi-tasking!

In the late '90s, she decided to focus solely on her athletics, and her hard work clearly paid off.  We think you'll agree that Kelly Holmes is a Great British legend!

Photo : Kelly Holmes at the Olympic Games in Athens. 

©SIPA

 
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
