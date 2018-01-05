In this article







































Birgit Fischer

Born: 25th February, 1962.



You might not remember her, but German Olympian Birgit Fischer is probably one of the greatest female champions across all Olympic sports.



The kayakist has a very impressive collection of eight - that's right, eight! - gold medals, and four silver. After Ukrainian gymnast Larissa Latynina, she's the top female medal-winner ever.



She's the only woman in the world to have taken home a gold medal from every Olympic Games since 1980 - with the exception of the 1984 Los Angeles Games, which East Germany and many other countries boycotted owing to political tensions.



