Female Olympic Champions: Sportswomen who made history
Giovanna Trillini
Born: 17th May, 1970.
Giovanna Trillini is a queen of fencing - and sport in general - alongside fellow Italian Valentina Vezzali.
She's got an impressive array of eight Olympic medals, including four golds from the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Games in Barcelona, Atlanta and Sydney.
That makes her a lasting legend in the world of fencing, a true Olympic champion, and a woman to look up to!
Photo : Giovanna Trillini at the Olympic Games in Athens.
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
