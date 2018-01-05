17th May, 1970.Giovanna Trillini is a queen of fencing - and sport in general - alongside fellow Italian Valentina Vezzali.She's got an impressive array of eight Olympic medals, including four golds from the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Games in Barcelona, Atlanta and Sydney.That makes her a lasting legend in the world of fencing, a true Olympic champion, and a woman to look up to!

Photo : Giovanna Trillini at the Olympic Games in Athens.

©SIPA