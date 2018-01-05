>
Fanny Blankers-Koen
Fanny Blankers-Koen


Born: 26th April, 1918.

Legendary Dutch athlete Fanny Blankers-Koen is one of the top female Olympians of the 20th century. Look at those leg muscles!

In the London Games of 1948 she won four gold medals - in the 100 metres, 200 metres, 80 metre hurdles, and 4 x 100 metres relay. That's a lot of running!

It was an incredible achievement that made her an international star and she was given the nickname "the Flying Housewife," because of her unprecedented speed and womanly ways.

Her spirit lives on as she was voted female athlete of the century by the International Association of Athletics Federation in 1999.

