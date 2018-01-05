Gail Devers

Born: 19th November, 1966.



American athlete Gail Devers is known for her multiple Olympic achievements - and for those nails.



She's a pro at the 100 metres and the 100 metre hurdles, having won three gold medals: one at the 1992 Barcelona Games and two in Athens in 1996.



But the first thing you probably notice about Gail is her quirky beauty regime! The athletics star lets her nails grow so long they resemble claws...



Gail Devers

