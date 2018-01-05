Olga Korbut

Born: 16th May, 1955.



Belarusian gymnast Olga Korbut only took part in two Olympic Games - Munich in 1972 and Montreal in 1976 - but she won four gold medals and two silver medals for her performances.



Thanks to those impressive stats and her unique sense of spectacle, Olga has remained one of the top gymnasts of the Soviet era and beyond.



She made the discipline her own by introducing several new moves, such as the "Korbut salto," a backwards somersault in the air on a balance beam (sounds scary to us!)



Photo : Olga Korbut

