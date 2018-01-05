>
>
Female Olympic Champions: Sportswomen who made history
  
Olga Korbut
In this article

Olga Korbut


Born: 16th May, 1955.

Belarusian gymnast Olga Korbut only took part in two Olympic Games - Munich in 1972 and Montreal in 1976 - but she won four gold medals and two silver medals for her performances.

Thanks to those impressive stats and her unique sense of spectacle, Olga has remained one of the top gymnasts of the Soviet era and beyond.

She made the discipline her own by introducing several new moves, such as the "Korbut salto," a backwards somersault in the air on a balance beam (sounds scary to us!)

Photo : Olga Korbut
©DR
The London Olympics 2012: Olympic special
Victoria Turk
24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         