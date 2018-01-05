Irina Szewinska

Born: 24th May, 1946.



Polish athlete Irina Szewinska is a champion on an international level.



Across six consecutive Olympic Games between the years of 1964 and 1980, she took home three gold medals (from Tokyo in 1964, Mexico in 1968, and Montreal in 1976), two silver medals, and two bronze medals.



If you were in any doubt of her abilities, she also held world records for speed over 100 metres, 200 metres, and 400 metres. It makes us tired just thinking of all that running!



After retiring as an athlete, she continued to work in sport, becoming vice-president of the Polish Olympic Committee and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Photo : Irina Szewinska©DR