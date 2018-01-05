>
Micheline Ostermeyer
Micheline Ostermeyer


Born: 23rd December, 1922.

Micheline Ostermeyer made Olympic history for the French: she was the country's first athlete to become a champion at the Games.

She won two gold medals, in London 1948, for the shot put and discus throw.

She was a real cross-discipline star, also winning the bronze medal for high jump.  More unexpectedly, she was also a talented pianist, and received her diploma from the Paris Conservatoire just before the London Games!

Although other athletes have won more medals than Micheline, she remains a symbol of female sporting achievement for her home country.  

Photo : Micheline Ostermeyer at the 1948 Olympic Games in London.
©Collection privée/The Bridgeman Art Library
