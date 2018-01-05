>
Female Olympic Champions: Sportswomen who made history
  
Sonja Henie
Sonja Henie


Born: 8th April, 1912.

Norwegian champion Sonja Henie was only 15 years old when she won her first gold medal for figure skating at the 1928 Winter Olympic Games in Saint Moritz. She went on to win two more, in 1932 and 1936.

Sonja was also rather fashion-forward, being the first female skater to swap her trousers for a mini skirt and show off her legs!

After retiring from figure skating in 1936, she became an actress and starred in over a dozen films.  "Fleur d'Hiver" ("Winter Flower") was a global success and made Sonja one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood during the 1950s.

What a multi-talented lil' star!

Sonja is also remembered for her rather dramatic end. She suffered from leukaemia and died mid-flight from Paris to Oslo.

Photo: Sonja Henie ©Ullstein Bild/AKG-images
