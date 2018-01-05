Tia Hellebaut

Born: 16th February, 1968.



High-jumper Tia Hellebaut won a gold medal for Belgium in the 2008 Olympic Games in Peking. With this success, she became the first Belgian woman to win the gold in any Olympic athletics event.



Tia also competed in the heptathlon, a gruelling competition that consists of seven steps, including a javelin throw, high jump and 100-metre sprint.



But after several injuries, she decided to focus solely on the high jump.



She's also a mother of two, having taken time out twice in order to have her children.