Evelyn Ashford

Born: 15th April, 1957.



Louisiana-born sprinter Evelyn Ashford is one of only four women to have won four Olympic gold medals in athletics.



The American sportswoman took home two in 1984 at the LA Games, one in 1988 at Seoul, and one in 1992 at Barcelona.



She had been a favourite to win at the 1980 Games in Moscow, but didn't compete owing to the American boycott of the competition.

Photo : Evelyn Ashford at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles

©DR