Larissa Latynina

Born: 27th December, 1934.



Last but by no means least is Ukrainian gymnast Larissa Latynina: the number one top female Olympian!



She's the queen of the Olympic Games, holding the record for the most Olympic medals ever - an awe-inspiring 18!



Nine of those were gold, five silver, and four bronze. She won all of them in just three different years: 1956 in Melbourne, 1960 in Rome, and 1964 in Tokyo.



Her performances revolutionised gymnastics and established an as-yet-unbeatable record.



While they've got a long way to go to beat Latynina's impressive collection of medals, we'll be watching the Olympic women of London 2012 with excitement... Good luck to Team GB!



Photo : Larissa Latynina

©DR