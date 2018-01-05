>
Female Olympic Champions: Sportswomen who made history
Born: 27th December, 1934.

Last but by no means least is Ukrainian gymnast Larissa Latynina: the number one top female Olympian!

She's the queen of the Olympic Games, holding the record for the most Olympic medals ever - an awe-inspiring 18! 

Nine of those were gold, five silver, and four bronze. She won all of them in just three different years: 1956 in Melbourne, 1960 in Rome, and 1964 in Tokyo.

Her performances revolutionised gymnastics and established an as-yet-unbeatable record.

While they've got a long way to go to beat Latynina's impressive collection of medals, we'll be watching the Olympic women of London 2012 with excitement... Good luck to Team GB!
 

Photo : Larissa Latynina
