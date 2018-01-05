>
>
How to stop procrastinating and start doing!
  
Why do we do it?
In this article

Why do we do it?


Piers Steel says there are several reasons why we procrastinate. "But the biggest is simply that we’re impulsive," he says. "We like the present so much more than the future."

That's why we have a habit of putting off important - and not-so-enjoyable - tasks. We'd rather spend our time doing something we get pleasure from, and we're naturally inclined to want those treats now, rather than later.

"It's not that we're doing nothing when we procrastinate," explains Piers. "We check Facebook, answer correspondence, play games..."

But all of that, while it passes the time, doesn't help us to tackle our important work assignments or household chores. And that can have a big effect on our lives.

According to Piers, "the more people procrastinate, the more likely they are to be less wealthy, less healthy, less happy."

Oh dear!

Fear not, because there are ways you can help curb your inner procrastinator...
Victoria Turk
15/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The massive rose gold trendHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         