Why do we do it?

Piers Steel says there are several reasons why we procrastinate. "But the biggest is simply that we’re impulsive," he says. "We like the present so much more than the future."



That's why we have a habit of putting off important - and not-so-enjoyable - tasks. We'd rather spend our time doing something we get pleasure from, and we're naturally inclined to want those treats now, rather than later.



"It's not that we're doing nothing when we procrastinate," explains Piers. "We check Facebook, answer correspondence, play games..."



But all of that, while it passes the time, doesn't help us to tackle our important work assignments or household chores. And that can have a big effect on our lives.



According to Piers, "the more people procrastinate, the more likely they are to be less wealthy, less healthy, less happy."



Oh dear!



Fear not, because there are ways you can help curb your inner procrastinator...








