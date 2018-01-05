Don't make excuses

"I do my best work under pressure."



"I'll be able to concentrate better later."



"I have to do this before I can do that."



Stop making excuses for yourself! If you're procrastinating, you're procrastinating, and lying to yourself about it won't help tackle the problem.



Recognising what you're doing is the first step to working on it. Don't make yourself feel guilty about your procrastination; just make a note of which habits you need to address.



When are you most likely to procrastinate? What are you most likely to put off? What do you do in this downtime?



"Television's still king," says Piers when asked what is the most common procrastination activity, "but the Internet is creeping up."



And the longer you put off those all-important procrastination-damaged plans, the more stressed you'll get about them.



"Fighting procrastination means having more fun," Piers states. "It's being able to leave work early, and have everything done ... We don't realise the weight all these procrastination projects have on us."

