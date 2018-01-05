Hide temptations

If you're struggling with those tempting procrastination tools, then it's probably time to distance yourself from them. Out of sight, out of mind.



Just like a diet, a procrastination detox is easier if you simply steer clear of those unhealthy temptations.



Keep the snacks in the kitchen rather than on your desk, turn your phone off, and keep a tidy workspace.



Staying away from distracting websites, however, might be more difficult if you work on a computer all day.



"I recommend that people have two log-ons - one log-on is their work persona, their 'Dr. Jekyll,' and the other one is their playful persona, their 'Mr. Hyde,'" says Piers. "That little bit of separation allows you to have second thoughts and make better decisions."



Alternatively, you can try free software programs that disable your web surfing ability for specified amounts of time - if you're brave enough.







