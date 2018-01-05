In this article



















Make the most of your peak hours

Procrastinator or not, Piers says we only have a limited time when we're at our most productive. According to him, this is between 9 or 10am and 2pm.



"We have four or five hours to get the really important things done," he says. "That's when you should schedule your hardest work."



The later in the day you leave a difficult task, the more tired and unmotivated you'll be. That's how things get put off for longer and longer, until they're pushed to the next day, then the next...



If you're a late riser, try getting up a bit earlier and starting your work first thing.



Or if you're in the office 9-5, start your day with the big projects and leave minor admin jobs such as responding to non-urgent emails or organising files to the afternoon.



Don't take your lunch break until you really need it - you don't want to waste those precious high-productivity hours!



