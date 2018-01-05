>
>
How to stop procrastinating and start doing!
  
Make the most of your peak hours
In this article

Make the most of your peak hours


Procrastinator or not, Piers says we only have a limited time when we're at our most productive. According to him, this is between 9 or 10am and 2pm.

"We have four or five hours to get the really important things done," he says. "That's when you should schedule your hardest work."

The later in the day you leave a difficult task, the more tired and unmotivated you'll be. That's how things get put off for longer and longer, until they're pushed to the next day, then the next...

If you're a late riser, try getting up a bit earlier and starting your work first thing.

Or if you're in the office 9-5, start your day with the big projects and leave minor admin jobs such as responding to non-urgent emails or organising files to the afternoon. 

Don't take your lunch break until you really need it - you don't want to waste those precious high-productivity hours!
Victoria Turk
15/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Perfect baby names for FebruaryMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         