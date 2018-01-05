>
>
How to stop procrastinating and start doing!
  
Work on your confidence
In this article

A major trigger for procrastination is low self-esteem, as we tend to put off tasks if we're not sure we can do them.

Piers says that the less confident we are in our abilities to do something, the less motivated we'll be to do it.

That's why finishing that application for your dream job, working on that presentation you have to show your boss, or starting a huge project like writing a novel, is so arduous.

If you've got negative thoughts along the lines of "It won't be good anyway, so why bother?" running through your head, you're never going to get started!

Bucking up your attititude and approaching tasks with a can-do spirit will help bust your procrastination habits. After all, it's these scary jobs that need most time dedicating to them, so don't leave them to the last minute.

If you want some tips on improving your confidence, check out our 'How to be confident' guide for some expert advice.
Victoria Turk
15/08/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
