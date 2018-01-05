Sleep and eat well

Two of the most common ways to procrastinate are snacking and snoozing.



An easy way to fight the urge to go for a nap or take a cookie break is to make sure you get enough sleep at night and eat balanced, filling meals.

You'll feel better for it too!



It's difficult to say exactly how much you should be sleeping and eating as everyone's body is different, and Piers says that only you know for sure if you're procrastinating or not with these activities.



"Two people could be doing exactly the same thing, and one of them's procrastinating but the other's not," he explains.



If you're tired, you need to sleep, and if you're hungry, you need to eat, but it's much healthier to stick to a solid regime rather than grabbing a minute of shut-eye here and a quick vending machine snack there.



Taking time out to satisfy basic human needs isn't procrastinating; but letting them encroach on your work life can be.

