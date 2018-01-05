Make effective goals

Good planning is the key to minimizing procrastination. If your schedule has holes in it or your plans are vague, you're going to be more susceptible to wasting time with unnecessary activities.



Organise your week and be specific with your timing. "There’s something about a deadline that gives us motivation," explains Piers. "Usually we respond to daily goals, weekly goals – sometimes you even have to make a ten-minute goal."





If you're struggling with procrastination, play around with making your goals shorter until you find what works for you. And the more details you provide yourself, the more watertight your plans will be.



"You need to make them extremely specific," says Piers. "Think about what, where, when."



For example, saying something like "I plan to exercise" is very ineffective (remember all those new year's resolutions?), whereas saying "This Saturday, I'm going to leave after breakfast at 8.30 am to make the 9 o' clock fitness class at the local gym" is a lot more likely to succeed.