In this article



















Stick to routine

If you're lacking motivation, it's tempting to try to mix things up and work in different places or at different times. But Piers says that sticking to a routine is in fact the best way to beat procrastination and train yourself to be a more efficient worker.



"When you don’t make it predictable and you differ your routine, you tend to pollute your routine," he says.



It's best to work in the same place at the same time; this will get you used to finding a work 'zone' where you feel motivated to get things done.



If you're in need of some long-term re-training, Piers suggests a simple exercise: work efficiently for just fifteen minutes and then stop.



Only when you can work non-stop for those fifteen minutes are you allowed to work for 30. Once you've worked through 30 minutes without getting distracted, you're allowed to do an hour, and so on.



This will help get you used to working efficiently and productively, without those procrastination breaks.



