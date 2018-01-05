>
>
How to stop procrastinating and start doing!
 Photo 10/10 
Use difficult tasks to your advantage
In this article

Use difficult tasks to your advantage


As we procrastinate in order to put off the tasks we least enjoy doing, you can use a particularly overbearing prospect to your advantage.

Let one really tough project inspire you to take care of all those other things you have to do - you can use it to make your procrastination productive.

So if you want to put off finishing that huge report for a while, 'procrastinate' by answering some work emails or making some overdue phone calls.

"A horrible task, if harnessed properly, can be a godsend!" says Piers.

A challenging project makes everything else seem easier, so give yourself license to procrastinate as long as you're still doing something useful. 

Of course, you'll have to get around to that scary thing eventually, but by then you'll probably have a new tough task to put off that'll make you more motivated to complete that one first!
Victoria Turk
15/08/2012
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         