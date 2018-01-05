In this article



















Use difficult tasks to your advantage

As we procrastinate in order to put off the tasks we least enjoy doing, you can use a particularly overbearing prospect to your advantage.



Let one really tough project inspire you to take care of all those other things you have to do - you can use it to make your procrastination productive.



So if you want to put off finishing that huge report for a while, 'procrastinate' by answering some work emails or making some overdue phone calls.



"A horrible task, if harnessed properly, can be a godsend!" says Piers.



A challenging project makes everything else seem easier, so give yourself license to procrastinate as long as you're still doing something useful.



Of course, you'll have to get around to that scary thing eventually, but by then you'll probably have a new tough task to put off that'll make you more motivated to complete that one first!



