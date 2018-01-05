>
Inspirational Women | Be inspired | Dream jobs

Inspirational Women © Hemera
Women really are inspirational – when you look at all we’ve achieved with the odds stacked against us. Across all fields, we've ventured into business, set up companies, juggled family commitments and still found time to shop.

We’ve found some of the most inspirational women, who have followed their career ambitions and discovered their dream jobs.

Be inspired and motivated by the personal and professional stories of these inspirational women, who have gone on to fulfil their career dreams, all before making dinner and cleaning the house.

Read on and get inspired. 

Our top 3 inspirational women

Charlie Hedges
Charlie Hedges
Lesley McKenna
Lesley McKenna
Katharine Sise
Katharine Sise

Dream Jobs

Dream job: Celebrity diet guru Kim Barnouin
Inspirational women: Fleur McCree Wine Entrepreneur
Inspirational Woman: Dancer Sarita Piotrowski
Meet the stay-at-home millionaires
Inspirational Women: from events management to nutrition
Inspirational Women: Daisy Knights
The inspirational Gabby Logan
  

Inspirational advice

30 ways to make life happier at work
Dream jobs | How to get a job
How to get ahead in the workplace
Inspirational Women - how to get a career you'll love
Self help: how to believe in yourself

Inspirational stories

Waris Dirie and the fight against female circumcision
Who are the real guardians of the glass ceiling?
  
