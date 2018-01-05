Profile of a Social Media Editor Social Media Jobs © webguerillas



Job Profile: Social Media Editor

Would suit: Facebook junky with a penchant for writing



What does the job of Social Media Editor entail?

My job consists of managing measures involving social media¸ i.e. maintaining profiles on networks such as Facebook or StudiVZ, creating fansites, or publishing blogs and podcasts. I also often communicate directly with other users, especially if they are potential multipliers.



Why is it interesting?

Because I am constantly in touch with other people and keep finding out more about them. And you always get immediate feedback. For instance when users enjoy taking part in a new competition or are having a heated discussion. Acting as moderator, I can use my creativity to the full – that’s good fun!



What is the purpose of a Social Media Editor?

A social media presence gives companies a personal face on the web. Customers and users can thus have direct interaction with companies, let them know what their concerns are or in which direction they would like to develop. And it's me who actually makes the individual dialogue between company/brand/product and the consumer possible.



What skills do you need for this job?

It is essential to know your way around all the different types of social media and their specific “ways and styles of communication”. Good research skills and being able to write convincingly are also part of it; a good feel for text is therefore important. Maintaining your own blog is good training. Being an integrative discipline, working with social media of course also means cooperating with various marketing and communication departments (e.g. PR, Viral Marketing, Seeding) and devising useful solutions in collaboration with them.



How do you become a Social Media Editor?

There are various routes to becoming a Social Media Editor. I found that studying for a media management degree helped me. But other courses, such as communications sciences, sociology or media psychology are possible too. But what is more important than academic education is a passion for issues and technologies of the Internet, a willingness to enter other people’s minds plus familiarity with various platforms.



Tips for people new to the occupation:

Always keep up-to-date. The possibilities offered by Web 2.0 in particular are changing at a tremendous rate. Be open to new communication channels and test them out yourself. These experiences are worth a great deal.







