Internet jobs: paid to spend the day on Facebook
Article in images

Profile of a Channel Planner

 

Job Profile: Channel Planner
Would suit: visionary strategist with a passion for Google

What does the job of Channel Planner entail precisely?
One of my essential tasks it to ensure that the particular company, product or brand can be found via search engines and will reach the particular target group on the Internet, for instance by advertising on the websites frequented by the target group.

Why is it interesting?
The success of my work is quantifiable. If I have done a good job, this translates into higher click rates for the page of the product I am helping to promote. More people are finding it, more people have taken a look at it. It is particularly exciting to try and coordinate the different online channels for this purpose.

What is the purpose of a Channel Planner?
The Channel Planner makes sure that a company or an individual product comes to the attention of as many people as possible.

What skills do you need for this job?
A Channel Planner must be able to think and act strategically and have a feel for trends and new requirements amongst the target group at the same time in order to ensure optimum coordination of the advertising activities. Which types of advertising are effective when, which images, sounds, key words get people to click on an ad? What is the target group interested in?

How do you become a Channel Planner?
There are different ways of entering this occupation. For instance by doing a degree with a marketing background (such as business management or communications science) or training as a management assistant in advertising.

Tips for people new to the occupation
In addition to a fundamental interest in social media, you should constantly keep an eye on how advertising works on the Internet.




  
  
Shila Meyer Behjat
01/08/2010
