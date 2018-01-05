Profile of a Corporate Blogger Social Media Jobs © webguerillas

Job Profile: Corporate Blogger

Would suit: good, creative writer keen to have a style of their own



What does the job of Corporate Blogger entail precisely?

I am the editor behind a corporate blog and regularly write entries for it, respond to comments or questions, and look for new topics. The Corporate Blogger employs an independent writing style, thereby projecting a very easygoing and appealing image to the users, which is transferred to the brand. This gives the company a face and makes it appear more personal.



Why is it interesting?

It's particularly the direct contact that I enjoy. I am very close to the readers and customers and can respond directly to their individual wishes, requirements or questions.



What is the purpose of a Corporate Blogger?

A simple Internet presence has not been enough for some time now. Companies increasingly want to make use of the interactive possibilities of the Internet for their own purposes. This includes a blog of their own. The Corporate Blogger is the link between existing and prospective customers and the company on the Internet.



What skills do you need for this job?

Good writing skills! It is important to represent the company on the web with a dignified, yet appealing writing style. In addition to the confident writing style, it is important to be communicative and to be able to think on your feet so that you can respond quickly to critical comments as well. In addition, the Corporate Blogger must keep abreast of issues that are relevant to the company. You therefore need to be prepared to engage fully with the respective issue areas.



How do you become a Corporate Blogger?

There is currently no dedicated course available. University courses with a journalistic focus or an internship are definitely useful and will facilitate the move across into this occupation.



Tips for people new to the occupation

Developing a confident writing style is an absolute must. This is best done by plenty of practice. A blog of your own as well as getting to grips with WordPress (common blog software) are helpful and will indicate whether you actually like this sort of work.







