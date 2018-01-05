Time out with Manuela Testolini

Manuela Testolini, ex-wife of the singer Prince © Manuela Testolini In the years since divorcing the singer Prince, Manuela Testolini has become a powerhouse in her own right, building a career on more than just her beauty. Today she runs her own company, Gamillah, Inc., and has also founded a children's aid organization, the "In a Perfect World Children’s Foundation." Heer, she takes some time out to answer our questionnaire.



What Manuela Testolini does throughout the day... Precisely what it says in my job description.



For that I usually wear… Today a white tank top, skinny jeans, black Jimmy Choos and a leather jacket.



I became the woman I am today… through listening to and learning from strong role models and mentors.



My greatest motivations are… truth, love and passion.



Today is a good day, because… I am able to do exactly what I want to do.



If you wanted to describe Manuela Testolini with a single word, it would be... determined.



I can't manage without… good food, wine, music and love from family and friends.



To me, true happiness is… peace, love and laughter.



My greatest fear is… that I am no longer fearless.



Things that I always carry around with me are… Blackberry, lip balm, protein bar and camera.



I admire it when… people are not afraid to fight for what they believe in.



When I was little... I wanted to save the world.



It makes me cry when… children are neglected.



My motto for life would be… "The question is not who is going to let me, but who is going to stop me." (Ayn Rand)







smb

