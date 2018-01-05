Marilyn Monroe 50th anniversary: 50 years since Marilyn Monroe's death

In this article









Marilyn Monroe makes her comeback



Marilyn Monroe books and films Fifty years after her death, Marilyn Monroe continues to front magazine covers and inspire films and books.



As well as being one of our all-time favourite pin-ups, Marilyn was so much more than a breathy blonde.



The latest book and film releases to mark this anniversary reveal the more complex and hidden sides to her character, from aspiring star to troubled icon.



We've rounded up the films and books that no self-respecting Marilyn fan should be without...





