>
>

Marilyn Monroe 50th anniversary: 50 years since Marilyn Monroe's death

 
Marilyn Monroe - 50th anniversary of her death
In this article
Marilyn Monroe makes her comeback

Marilyn Monroe books and films 

Fifty years after her death, Marilyn Monroe continues to front magazine covers and inspire films and books.

As well as being one of our all-time favourite pin-ups, Marilyn was so much more than a breathy blonde.

The latest book and film releases to mark this anniversary reveal the more complex and hidden sides to her character, from aspiring star to troubled icon.

We've rounded up the films and books that no self-respecting Marilyn fan should be without...


Marilyn Monroe © Sipa

AO, AM, CB  
Women in Focus Editor
01/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneNew celebrity couples
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         