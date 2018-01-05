In this article









Fragments: Poems, Intimate Notes, Letters by Marilyn Monroe

Nothing gets closer to the workings of Marilyn's mind than her own words. And they're sensitively brought together in 'Fragments' - a compliation of her letters, poems and diary extracts that delve into the heart of Marilyn's private life.



Extracts from her agendas, and passages of her own writing all reveal the star's darker side, far from sunshine blonde that graced the silver screen.



After successful biographies such as 'Marilyn: Last Sessions' or 'Blonde', 'Fragments' offers a new approach to the star. This collection sheds light not only on the pain and anxieties she experienced, but her keen interest in the arts.



