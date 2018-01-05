>
Marilyn Monroe books and films
  
My Week with Marilyn - Marilyn Monroe film starring Michelle Williams
My Week with Marilyn - Marilyn Monroe film starring Michelle Williams


'My Week with Marilyn' directed by Simon Curtis, was one of our all-time fave films from 2011.

This unique and ever-so glamorous biopic accurately takes us behind the scenes of filming for 'The Prince and the Showgirl' and tells the story of Colin Clark who was hired as an assistant and whom the actress hit on.

At the time, taken for a fool by her partner and treated as capricious by Arthur Miller (her husband), Marilyn tried to make up for her unhappiness in the arms of a young man. This week-long adventure, subtly fictionalised by the director, fuels the femme fatale image of Marilyn even more.

American actress Michelle Williams earned a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Marilyn. Meanwhile, a number of British actors were cast in the film, including Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne, Kenneth Branagh, Dominic Cooper and Judi Dench. What a cast!
01/08/2012
