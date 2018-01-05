>
Marilyn, August 1953: The Lost Look Photos - Marilyn Monroe photo book
During the summer of 1953, John Vachon, photographer for 'Look Magazine' headed into the Canadian Rockies to cover the sets of three films. Marilyn, who was in Canada to film outdoor scenes for 'River of No Return' crossed paths with the photographer's lens - with magical results.

'Marilyn, August 1953: The Lost Look Photos' groups together a hundred or so previously unseen photos of the blonde icon.

With intimite photos of the star by the swimming pool, on a chair lift or with her partners, this book is a unique object that any fan of Marilyn Monroe will covet.

RRP: £23.99
Available from Amazon
