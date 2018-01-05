>
Marilyn Monroe books and films
Marilyn Monroe Blonde film - biopic about Marilyn Monroe with Naomi Watts
Marilyn Monroe Blonde film - biopic about Marilyn Monroe with Naomi Watts


If you liked 'My Week With Marilyn' then get ready for 'Blonde' - a semi-fictitious biopic about Norma Jeane.

In 'Blonde' (adapted from Joyce Carol Oates' historical novel) Naomi Watts plays Marilyn Monroe - exploring her life from her roots as little-known Norma to a modern day legend.

No stranger to biopics, director Andrew Dominik explained his own vision of Marilyn on Screendaily website: "For men she is an object of sexual desire [...]. For women, she embodies all the injustices visited upon the feminine.”

This film has been a long time coming: it's been talked about for more than two years but a release date still hasn't been confirmed. We can't wait!


01/08/2012
