- Team GB: Top five Inspirational Women

Can you believe that until 1900 women weren't allowed to compete in the Olympics?



And even then they were only allowed to compete in a few specific sports.



While some countries still don't allow women to compete, times have changed a lot since 1900.



And just as well, because Team GB is filled to the brim with seriously succesful female athletes.



In fact, this year Great Britain's team of 542 includes 262 women, that's 100 more than ever before.



With all these brilliant women in the public eye, we've decided to pick the five female Olympian athletes that we find the most inspirational.





