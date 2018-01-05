>
>

Team GB: Top five Inspirational Women

  

- Team GB: Top five Inspirational Women
Can you believe that until 1900 women weren't allowed to compete in the Olympics?

And even then they were only allowed to compete in a few specific sports.

While some countries still don't allow women to compete, times have changed a lot since 1900.

And just as well, because Team GB is filled to the brim with seriously succesful female athletes.

In fact, this year Great Britain's team of 542 includes 262 women, that's 100 more than ever before.

With all these brilliant women in the public eye, we've decided to pick the five female Olympian athletes that we find the most inspirational. 




 
  
Sophie Herdman
24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity Men with GlassesDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         