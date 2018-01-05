Rebecca Adlington Rebecca Adlington is a swimmer extrodinaire.



At the 2012 Games she's competing in the 400m and 800m freestyle swimming.



Seeing as she wom gold in both of these competitions at the 2008 Olympic Games aged 19, it's no surprise that she's tipped for gold this year.



Since 2008, when she became Britain's first Olympic champion since 1988, she's had swimming pools, bars and even trains named after her and was awarded an OBE.



Amazingly, none of this seems to have gone to her head, she's still polite, trusting and has a serious shoe obsession. A girl after our own hearts!



One of the many things we love about Rebecca is her attitude -she's more concerned about being the best she can be than winning the race.



She told the Guardian: "With me, what you see if what you get - I'm 100% me. I've learnt that's the way to be."







