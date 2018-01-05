Nicola Adams This is a seriously exciting year for women's boxing, because it's the first time ever that Team GB has featured women boxers.



That means there will be a lot of attention on boxing champ Nicola Adams.



"We're putting ourselves in history and it's a moment that will never be topped again. I'm really lucky," she told the BBC.



She's quite used to being a female pioneer though - in 2011 she was the first British woman to win a major boxing title.



At 5ft 3in, this Leeds lass might be small, but she's mighty.



She's won a series of awards, and in China she beat the five-time World Champion but narowly lost in the finals.



Nicola has loved boxing from a very young age (she used to jump around in front of the TV when Frank Bruno appeared) and she started when she was just 12.



And while we're on the topic of TV, you might be interested to know that Nicola also works as an extra, and has been on Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Love that!











