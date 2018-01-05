- Jo Jackson

|
Team GB: Top five Inspirational Women
But don't be fooled into thinking this is an easy sport. She trains twice a day, six days a week.
The Middlesbrough athlete, who is coached by her mum Maureen, started race walking when introduced to it by an ex-competor.
She soon discovered that she had a real talent and in 2010 she came first at the Commonwealth Games in India.
She is also the first British woman to win a major race walk title. She really is making the ordinary extraordinary.
Ahead of the Olympics she's feeling the heat, but is still excited.
"I think there is a bit more pressure being on your home turf," she told us.
"But I do think being at home will have the advantage of having the home crowd, especially for my event as it is on The Mall in the heart of London."
Sophie Herdman
24/07/2012
