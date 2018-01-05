>
Team GB: Top five Inspirational Women

Jo Jackson

 

- Jo Jackson
Jo Jackson's Olympic sport is...walking. No, you didn't read that wrong.

But don't be fooled into thinking this is an easy sport. She trains twice a day, six days a week. 

The Middlesbrough athlete, who is coached by her mum Maureen, started race walking when introduced to it by an ex-competor.

She soon discovered that she had a real talent and in 2010 she came first at the Commonwealth Games in India.

She is also the first British woman to win a major race walk title. She really is making the ordinary extraordinary.

Ahead of the Olympics she's feeling the heat, but is still excited.
 
"I think there is a bit more pressure being on your home turf," she told us.

"But I do think being at home will have the advantage of having the home crowd, especially for my event as it is on The Mall in the heart of London."




  
  
24/07/2012
