Jo Jackson Jo Jackson's Olympic sport is...walking. No, you didn't read that wrong.



But don't be fooled into thinking this is an easy sport. She trains twice a day, six days a week.



The Middlesbrough athlete, who is coached by her mum Maureen, started race walking when introduced to it by an ex-competor.



She soon discovered that she had a real talent and in 2010 she came first at the Commonwealth Games in India.



She is also the first British woman to win a major race walk title. She really is making the ordinary extraordinary.



Ahead of the Olympics she's feeling the heat, but is still excited.



"I think there is a bit more pressure being on your home turf," she told us.



"But I do think being at home will have the advantage of having the home crowd, especially for my event as it is on The Mall in the heart of London."









