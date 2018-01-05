Christine Ohuruogu If there is anyone can be called a survivor it's Christine Ohuruogo.



She's had a tough few years battling injuries since her incredible Gold Medal tirumph in the 400m at the Bejiing Olympics, but now she's back, she's super-fit and judging by her clear win at the London Grand Prix it looks like she's doing better than ever!



Not only is she Olympic Champion, but Christine is also World and Commonwealth champion, has earned herself an MBE and formally played for England's UK Netball squad - impressive huh.



All of this couldn't be more important for the games this year but as Christine grew up only a mile away from the Olympic stadium in Newham, winning on her home turf has a whole new level of meaning.



But she's not one to let all the hype surrounding the games get to her, when we asked her what it would be like to win, she said:



"It’s not something that I consider too much, I only focus on ‘I know that if I get all this right then that will be ok’, if I just focus on getting my training sorted, if I just work then I give myself a better chance of getting that result."



Humble, strong but fiercely determined - we're behind Christine every step of the way!







