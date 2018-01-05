Paula Radcliffe Sipa She's one of Britain's best-known athletes and an inspiration to us all: long-distance runner Paula Radcliffe will be going for gold in the women's marathon race.



It seems like Paula's won every prize going so far - except an Olympic medal.

But with the competition on home turf, 2012 could be her year.



The 38-year-old mother of two has represented Team GB in the last four Olympic Games, so she's certainly got experience on her side!



Not only that, she also holds the current world record for women's marathon running, having come first in a long list of events. The European Championships, World Championships, London marathon, New York marathon - you name it, she's won it.



Although she's battled with injuries over recent years, Paula's got her eyes well and truly fixed on the prize and says she's counting on the great British public to help her on her way to victory by cheering her on.



"You don’t always pick out individual voices, but the noise and the ambiance is a huge factor," she says of the crowd's support. "That is one of the things that is really exciting for the London 2012 Olympic Games; knowing you're going to have that home support and the crowd will be 90 per cent British. That’s going to be really amazing."



Well, you can count on us to be making some noise for you, Paula!





