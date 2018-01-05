>
>
Team GB: Top five Inspirational Women

Team GB: Top five Inspirational Women

 

- Team GB: Top five Inspirational Women
We're in awe of Jessica Ennis.

For the 2012 Olympics she is in not one but two Olympic competitions.

She's doing the mighty heptathlon, which she currently holds the British record for, as well as the 100m hurdles, and she's tipped to win gold.

On top of training, 26-year-old Jessica writes a column for The Times and is patron for the Wells Sports Foundation and Ambassador for the Jaguar Academy of Sport. She's one busy lady.

She's already been on the cover of Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan too.

When Marie Claire asked her what it feels like to be the best in the world at something, the humble star said: "It's only when you step back that you think about what you've achieved, not when you're in the midst of it.

I think when I retire and look back I'll think "Wow, I was a world champion.'"

Fingers crossed she can make that Olympic champion too!




  
  
Sophie Herdman
24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Play Our 2048 Game! Hot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         