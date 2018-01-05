Team GB: Top five Inspirational Women We're in awe of Jessica Ennis.



For the 2012 Olympics she is in not one but two Olympic competitions.



She's doing the mighty heptathlon, which she currently holds the British record for, as well as the 100m hurdles, and she's tipped to win gold.



On top of training, 26-year-old Jessica writes a column for The Times and is patron for the Wells Sports Foundation and Ambassador for the Jaguar Academy of Sport. She's one busy lady.



She's already been on the cover of Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan too.



When Marie Claire asked her what it feels like to be the best in the world at something, the humble star said: "It's only when you step back that you think about what you've achieved, not when you're in the midst of it.



I think when I retire and look back I'll think "Wow, I was a world champion.'"



Fingers crossed she can make that Olympic champion too!





