What is a 21st century man? If there's one thing we love talking about here in the Sofeminine office, it's the issues us women face in the 21st century. Inbuilt sexism, equal pay, maternity leave - they're all hot topics.



Hmm, that makes us sound very high brow. Of course there's the odd chat about David Beckham's latest H&M advert and Beyonce's superbowl performance, but we're really interested in what it means to be a woman in the 21st century.

We know we're not alone, because magazines, websites, papers and books are filled with articles debating this topic.



But one thing that tends to be overlooked is what it means to be a man in the 21st century. As the sexes finally become a bit more equal it's an interesting question.



A few years ago The Good Men Project was set up. It's a website where men from all walks of life share their stories with the aim of discovering what it means to be a 'good man'. The site has since caused much controversy, with its founder sparking debates about feminism, but it's still an interesting concept.



And now, over in New Zealand, a group of men are doing a similar thing. They're calle Project Wildman and are lead by Rob Cope.



The idea of Project Wildman, says Rob, is to get men talking. He wants them to drop their masks and be open with other men about how they are feeling. He says that the post-modern man no longer needs to feel like a lone ranger, and points to depression and suicide rates among men as an indicator of what bottling up thoughts and feelings can do.



Now of course not all men feel like this, but we're sure that Rob's ideas will resonate with, and hopefully help, some men who are struggling out there.



But right now Project Wildman are asking for your help. They are running a survey of 1000 women, they want to know what women think about men and relationships. You can take the survey here.



Interesting stuff!



Do you think men should be more open with their feelings? Yes No

