Women in business: How to make it to the top
Women in businessThere are plenty of successful women in business. There's no denying that. But when you take a look at the number of men compared to women holding the top positions in big companies, you start to realise that there's still a lot of inequality in many businesses.
That's why we've spoken to Ella Tracey, CEO of Destination Skin, to find out her top tips on making it in business.
Ella is 39 and has already had an impressive career so far. Starting in advertising aged 19 she later became the director of marketing for BAA retail, jetting all over the world, and then did the same job for Pret a Manger.
In her latest role as CEO of DesitnationSpa, Ella has increased the annual turnover from £700,000 to £12 million and trebled the size of the company. Not bad at all.
We're a little bit in awe of Ella's success, so we decided to get her advice and insider business tricks to find out how she made it to the top.
Sophie Herdman
21/10/2012
