Be a straight talker

Ella's first tip is to be a straight talker.



"I'm straight talking by nature, I can be pretty feisty and I know how to defend my position," she says.



All of which can be pretty handy for women in business.



Ella also says it's important to be honest. "Be honest and fair; tell people what you expect to happen, especially about changes. If you are honest about changes people will be more likely to go with them when they come," she says.