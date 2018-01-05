In this article



















Use your intuition - and back it up

"Female intuition is normally bang on," says Ella. "But you need to learn to back it up with evidence."



Ella has sat on many boards where she was the only woman, and has been in situations where she knew she was getting paid less than her male colleagues, so she had to learn to blow her own trumpet and speak up.



She says that while our female intuition is a secret weapon, you have to find ways to back your intuitions up with facts and figures. That way people will take your ideas more seriously.



