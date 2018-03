In this article



















Be charming

Some people say that using your womanly charms is cheating; you should just win your way to the top with hard graft. But Ella is all for using your charms.



"It's a part of your personality, why would you leave that at home?" she says.



That's not to say that she's suggesting you start flirting, but just make the most of your charming personality. Investors and employers will be looking for a teamplayer with great social skills.