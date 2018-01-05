Flexi work

Ella says she never really stops working. She works in the evenings and most weekends.



Of course, that's not so easy for mums. Ella recommends flexi working for mums who want to spend more time with their kids. "There are more and more opportunities to return to work part time, you just have to look for them and find supportive employers."



Many employers actually want to have part time workers, so look for opportunities where the part-time role will work just as well for you and your employer.



And remember, when you go for that interview, don't present yourself as a mother who wants a job, present yourself as a skilled worker with talents - children don't take that away from you.

