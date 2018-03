In this article



















Never take no for an answer

This is one of Ella's top tips for women in business - never take no for an answer.



"I presented to over 20 investor groups before I found the right person for Destination Spa," says Ella.



But when people tell you "no", listen to what they're saying and ask them why.



"Perseverance, as well as understanding why they're saying no, are key," says Ella.