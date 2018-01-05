>
Women in business: How to make it to the top
Do what you love
It's easier said than done of course, but finding a job that you love will definitely help you to get to the top.

"I don't consider what I do during my day work, or what I do at home, home. On Sunday night I don't think 'Oh I've got to go to work tomorrow," says Ella. And that's why she thinks she's done so well.

"Choose jobs you think you'll love, you're good at and use all your skills. The things that you don't know about, learn!"

Whether it's learning how to give a presentation or put together a business plan, it's a worthwhile investment of your time.

With these tips in mind, we're off to conquer the business world, one position at a time!
Sophie Herdman
21/10/2012
